Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

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Tor Project blog

Preserving evidence: How OpenArchive fosters accountability and media sovereignty

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO adds ESP32-S3 Standard Series to T-SIM lineup

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

Forlinx rolls out FET3572-C SoM and OK3572-C board with Rockchip RK3572

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

Rockchip unveils RK3572 processor with 4 TOPS NPU and LPDDR5X support

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

9to5Linux

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2026

git-fresh

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Discord: Some Odd Form of GNU/Linux Advocacy

  
a pair of pieces

 
Kernel Space: Anbernic RG DS Gets a New Linux Firmware and Leveraging zram to Save Money

  
a pair of news picks

 
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)

  
some articles on 'killswitch'

 
Linus Torvalds says AI-powered bug hunters have made Linux security mailing list ‘almost entirely unmanageable’

  
He then pointed kernelistas to the project’s documentation

 
Uptime Perils and Malicious Packets [original]

  
We don't use "cloud computing", we do our best to avoid outsourcing

 
Peter Neumann has died

  
Unfortunately, I email with the heartbreaking news that Peter Neumann


  
 


 
KDE Plasma is the Linux desktop I recommend to Windows users, but only after these tweaks

  
KDE Plasma is already pretty much the perfect desktop environment for those switching from Windows 10 or 11

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
"Windy at the Top" for GNU/Linux and Tux Machines [original]

  
First iteration

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Turning an $80 Android tablet into a Debian Linux PC

  
So developer tech4bot decided to set a cheap Android tablet free by turning porting Linux to run on it

 
stocksTUI – check stock prices, crypto, news, and historical charts

  
This is free and open source software

 
LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages

  
The open source web-based project management platform adds email workflows

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux focused leftovers

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: OSNews, BSD, and More

  
some more links

 
Education and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Richard Stallman's Next Talk and SFC, Which Tries to Cancel Him, on Copyleft

  
Licensing / Legal

 
KDE: 55,041,902 Lines of Code and Joining KDE's Amharic Translation Effort

  
KDE picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, mintCast, and More

  
new video and audio clips/shows

 
Linux Source Code Shows Intel Panther Lake Plans

  
as usual

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
New Release of EasyOS and Further Work

  
Latest on EasyOS

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
LLM Slop / Plagiarism Versus Free Software

  
3 stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Bambu Lab Versus AGPL, ESP32, and More

  
hardware centric news

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Family: Rescuezilla 2.6.2 and Ubuntu 26.04

  
Ubuntu leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
BOOX Go Gen 2 Lumi review: E-Ink Android tablet with stunning hardware and rich software

 
This open-source chip design could do for hardware what Linux did for software

  
As I write this, there are basically two types of CPU that matter: x86 and ARM

 
This ultra-lightweight Linux OS just saved my Windows 10 laptop from the scrapheap

  
Built on a rock-solid Debian base, Q4OS uses a forgotten desktop environment to breathe new life into bloated, older hardware

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
There are a few packages to install in CachyOS before I’m ready to test software designed to use the NPU

 
Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Firefox 151 open-source web browser is now available for download with support for local profile backups on Linux, the general availability of local network access restrictions, and many other changes.

 
Proton-CachyOS 11 pushes Linux gaming further with OptiScaler integration

  
The Linux community has made significant progress in terms of gaming

 
Linux gets Nvidia Reflex and AMD Anti-Lag on any GPU

  
Big news for Linux gamers, especially eSports players

 
I ditched laggy Linux remote desktop for this browser-based setup

  
I decided to give the open-source remote access gateway Apache Guacamole a try

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux HowTos, K Desktop Environment vs GNOME, and More

  
a handful of recent Valnet articles

 
Finding Software Replacements in GNU/Linux

  
3 new examples

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: PuterOS, Lubuntu, and More

  
Recent Valnet articles, inc. Lubuntu rave

 
Review: Sylve on FreeBSD

  
Sylve is in its fairly early stages and has just recently been added to the FreeBSD "latest" repository

 
Recent Proxmox and TrueNAS Articles

  
Managing one's clusters

 
Extrox Linux: Audiophile-Friendly MX Spin with an Arch Twin

  
From the MX Linux community comes Extrox, a duo of Xfce-based spins—one MX

 
Using Raspberry Pi as One's Main Desktop, Turning Raspberry Pis Into a Powerful Docker Swarm Cluster

  
2 recent Valnet articles

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.9, Linux 6.18.32, Linux 6.12.90, and Linux 6.6.140

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.9 kernel

 
Fish Shell [original]

  
Yesterday we spent about 5 hours on the shells and fish

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 17th, 2026

  
The 292nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 17th, 2026.

 
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs

  
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is now rolling out with improvements to handling of desktop apps on Lomiri, improved handling of docks with input devices, improved playback of AMR voice message sent via MMS, and other changes.

 
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch

  
Parrot 7.2 penetration testing distribution is now available for download with updated tools, security patches, and Linux kernel 6.19.13. Here’s what else is new!

 
ZenLake OS 26.04

  
ZenLake OS 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)

 
OmniOS Community Edition r151058

  
Note that LTS r151046 is now end-of-life

 
Security, Proprietary Linux, and More

  
5 more stories

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and This Week in Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Databases: SQLAlchemy, SQL, and More

  
DB leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Linux Kernel Leftovers

  
3 stories

 
Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

  
Fragnesia is a new local privilege escalation flaw in the Linux kernel that may lead to local privilege escalation. Patch now!

 
Development and Coding Leftovers

  
Programming related picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
These Android Auto and CarPlay features are built in, but most drivers never find them

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
I Gave Desktop Email Clients Another Shot and This New App Delivered

  
Btw, it is lightweight, open source, and not built on Electron

 
Start with Fedora KDE or Kubuntu

  
I regularly read questions from new users on Reddit and KDE’s discussion forum asking what Linux-based operating system they should start out with

 
Using the Slackware Community Forge

  
I wanted to share some news with you. After weeks of hard work and being forced to learn new tech from scratch

 
Mozilla Firefox Can be Ignored by American Federal Sites [original]

  
The Web became so awful

 
Shout-out to Aura Salla for Pursuing Software Freedom in Finland [original]

  
The topic is self-determination through technical means is a growing trend in politics

 
City Have Made It [original]

  
A domestic treble is attainable

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup, OpenSUSE Build Service (OBS), and Tumbleweed's Review of the Week

  
OpenSUSE news