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Free and Open Source Software
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git-fresh - refresh Git working copies from the terminal - LinuxLinks
git-fresh is a small command-line utility for refreshing Git working copies from the terminal.
It automates common repository housekeeping tasks, making it useful for developers who regularly sync local branches with a remote root branch and want a quick way to tidy stale references, stashed work, tags, and ignored branches.
This is free and open source software.
Gitu - TUI Git client inspired by Magit - LinuxLinks
Gitu is a terminal user interface for Git inspired by Magit.
It’s designed to bring a keyboard-driven porcelain interface to the command line, giving users a structured way to inspect repository state and carry out common Git tasks without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.