news
Microsoft Operatives Who Run OSI Promote Openwashing, Slop and Microsoft Also Promoted by 'Linux' Foundation
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Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Technology Research Symposium 2026 Opens Call for Proposals [Ed: Microsoft's Nick Vidal and the openwashing campaigns misusing the OSI's name]
The OSI is pleased to support the inaugural Open Technology Research (OTR) Symposium 2026, taking place on 26–27 October 2026 at the historic University of Barcelona. The Call for Proposals is now open through 5 July 2026.
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Cloud Native Is Becoming Hey Hi (AI) Native [Ed: Promoting scams and buzzwords while misusing the brand "Linux"]
Open Source Summit North America has always been a good place to see where infrastructure is going before the market fully catches up. This year, the signal is not exactly subtle. The 'Linux' Foundation’s 2026 summit in Minneapolis is putting Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure, agentic systems, software supply chain security [...]
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The New Stack ☛ AI security readiness is now the No. 1 obstacle to adoption, Linux Foundation finds [Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols as a paid mouthpiece of LF, publishing that is paid by LF to issue those puff pieces advocating slop; he has also just advertised Microsoft Azure at ZDNet; or "bad mouthpiece of LF which is in turn a bad mouthpiece of Microsoft," as iophk puts it]
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PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Report Finds Greatest Obstacle for AI Adoption and Innovation is a Security Readiness Crisis [Ed: Openwashing of slop, sponsored by the slop pushers]
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HPC Wire ☛ Microsoft Backs Open Agentic AI Ecosystem with New Linux Releases, Governance Tools, and AAIF Push
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SDTimes ☛ Microsoft ushers in AI-native era with open agentic stack, Linux updates [Ed: 'Linux' Foundation is shoehorning Microsoft and slop into things it can only ever contaminate with nonsense]
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Unicorn Media ☛ CEO Zach Lloyd on the Benefits of Open Sourcing Warp
How Warp built an agent-first open source contribution workflow that actually works. 56K Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub stars, 500 contributors, and one clear signal: Agents and humans build better open source software together.
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Security Week ☛ First Shai-Hulud Worm Clones Emerge [Ed: Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)]
At least one threat actor has adopted the recently released malware source code in attacks against NPM developers.