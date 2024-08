Rianne's Birthday

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024,

updated Aug 22, 2024



IT IS Rianne's birthday just over a day from now and only two months after 3 parties for Tux Machines we'll be holding a party for her. We amassed about 200 bags of snacks, 6 chocolate cakes, and plenty of balloons.

There's lots to celebrate and maybe we'll post some photos afterwards. █