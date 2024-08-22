Free and Open Source Software
retail - tail with regular expressions - LinuxLinks
retail can output that part of a file (or pipe) following the last match of a regular expression, which can be useful for logfiles and various other kinds of data.
It is also a fully compliant implementation of the POSIX.1-2008 tail command, so you can theoretically replace your system tail with it.
This is free and open source software.
ptail - tail but dynamic - LinuxLinks
ptail is a small, and likely useless, utility that truncates the output from processes. Unlike tail -f it will not show more than the specified number of lines in your terminal.
This could be useful if you are executing a command as part of a shell script and you do not wish to show the full and verbose output, but you do want to be able to see what is happening.
This is free and open source software.
colortail - like the tail command line utility but with colors - LinuxLinks
colortail works like tail but can optionally read one or more config files where it’s specified which patterns results in which colors.
colortail uses regular expressions to determine which lines and parts of lines to print in which colors.
This is free and open source software.
inotail - inotify-based implementation of tail - LinuxLinks
inotail is a replacement for the ‘tail’ program found in the base installation of every Linux system.
It makes use of the inotify infrastructure in recent versions of the Linux kernel to speed up tailing files in the follow mode (the ‘-f’ option). Standard tail polls the file every second by default while inotail listens to special events sent by the kernel through the inotify API to determine whether a file needs to be reread.
This is free and open source software.
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: tail - LinuxLinks
Blockbench - low poly 3D model editor - LinuxLinks
Blockbench is a modern model editor for low-poly and boxy models with pixel art textures. Models can be exported into standardized formats, to be shared, rendered, 3D-printed, or used in game engines. There are also multiple dedicated formats for Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition with format-specific features.
Blockbench features a modern and intuitive UI, plugin support and innovative features. It is billed as the industry standard for creating custom 3D models for the Minecraft Marketplace.
This is free and open source software.
Dust3D - cross-platform 3D modeling - LinuxLinks
Dust3D is a cross-platform 3D modeling software that makes it easy to create low poly 3D models for video games, 3D printing, and more.
Take two pictures, one front view and one side view, and draw tube-shaped connected nodes on the canvas according to the reference images for all the parts. That’s basically it. Dust3D simplifies the process of setup and performs the mesh processing like generating and combining in the background.
This is free and open source software.