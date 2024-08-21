Games: Path of Exile 2, Borderlands 4, and Lots More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sid Meier's Civilization VII arrives February 11, 2025 - Gameplay reveal trailer live
A Gameplay reveal trailer has been released for Sid Meier's Civilization VII and we have a release date of February 11th, 2025. Some other good news is there will be no extra launcher this time too (and it was recently removed from the previous game), although they are requiring a 2K account for online play.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Path of Exile 2 hits Early Access on November 15
I know lots of action-RPG fans will be excited for this one. Path of Exile 2 is now set to release into Early Access on November 15th. Hopefully it will work well, if they kept up with their Vulkan support it would make it a lot easier to run through Proton on Desktop Linux and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ MudRunner and SnowRunner creator announced RoadCraft a heavy machinery construction sim
Oh, now this looks good! Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment who made the likes of MudRunner and SnowRunner just revealed RoadCraft.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kyle Crane returns in Dying Light: The Beast
Techland are bringing back the original protagonist in Dying Light: The Beast, with you once again jumping into the shoes of Kyle Crane.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Borderlands 4 is coming in 2025
Gearbox and 2K today announced Borderlands 4 is real and it's going to release sometime in 2025 although we don't know many details yet. Hopefully it will work okay with Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Starground blends together factory building automation with dungeon crawling
Build a factory, get it automated and go on an adventure? Sure why not! Starground will give you exactly that alone or with friends. While it completely failed to get anywhere on Kickstarter, the developer didn't give up and it's now in Early Access on Steam with Native Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ MOUSE: P.I. For Hire looks like Steamboat Willie as a FPS
The developer of MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, originally just known as MOUSE, certainly aren't shying away from their retro Disney inspiration here. With Steamboat Willie now in the public domain, we can bet there will be more that use classic Mickey Mouse.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Elevator Down claims to be Papers, Please meets The Good Place
Announced today is Elevator Down, a game the developer claims is like Papers, Please blended with The Good Place. They told me via email "The game will be released with 100% support on both Linux and the Steam Deck".
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Descent 3 open source project gets a first release
After getting open sourced back in April and now run as a community project, the Descent 3 open source engine has a first release available. You do need a copy of the game to run it which you can get from GOG and Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Canonical bring more Steam Snap improvements, also hiring more Desktop Software Engineers
Canonical developers continue working towards Ubuntu 24.10, the next release of the popular Linux distribution, and thankfully more fixes are coming for the Steam Snap package.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ August 19 Steam Beta brings a Remote Play crash fix
A small Beta update landed for Steam Desktop and Steam Deck, bringing in a few needed fixes so here's what's new from the August 19th update.