Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Using GDB to time travel
Time traveling is an extremely useful tool for developers that found a bug in their code. Beyond wanting to travel to a future where the bug is fixed, developers will usually try to slow down time with a debugger, so they can examine where things go wrong. But what if even with a debugger, it is still too late and the bug has already happened? Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to go back in time and see it happening in real time?
-
Red Hat Official ☛ DarkNOC: GenAI & Automation propels insights driven NetOps
DarkNOC is a Network Operations Center that operates without human intervention. It represents the future of network operations, where technology takes the lead in ensuring network reliability, performance, achieving cost efficiency, and gaining a competitive advantage.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing OpenShift Service Mesh 2.6
This release includes updates from Istio 1.19 and 1.20 including subsequent patch releases up to Istio 1.20.8. Most notably, this release brings generally available support for Kubernetes Gateway API to manage cluster-wide deployments of OpenShift Service Mesh and a developer preview of Istio’s multi-primary multi-cluster topology.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ New AI Channel has launched on Red Hat TV [Ed: Channel for hype, buzzwords, scam]
AI is no longer a moment — we are now firmly in the era of AI. That's one reason that Red Hat TV is expanding its platform to include a new artificial intelligence channel. This always-on channel features episodes exploring the intersection of open source and AI, and showcases how Red Hat is the solution provider for AI applications across the enterprise.