Programming Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Zed - Open-source Free Collaborative Code Editor, Is it the time for a Switch?
Introducing Zed: The Future of Code Editing
Rlang ☛ How to Check if a String Contains Specific Characters in R: A Comprehensive Guide with Base R, string & stringi
Welcome to another exciting blog post where we walk into the world of R programming.
KDAB ☛ Qt and Trivial Relocation (Part 5)
In the previous posts of this series (if you’ve missed them: parts 1, 2, 3, and 4), we have learned about relocation and trivial relocation.
Medevel ☛ Kusikusi - Open-source Laravel-based CMS and Starter for Complex Systems
Kusikusi is an innovative Content Management System (CMS) and a suite of Laravel packages designed to streamline the creation of applications based on hierarchical data structures, such as those found on most websites.
Medevel ☛ Best 7 Open-Source Free Laravel App Deployment Solutions
Deploying Laravel applications efficiently and reliably is crucial for developers. Thankfully, there are numerous open-source solutions that streamline the deployment process, ensuring your applications run smoothly.
Here’s a look at some of the best open-source, free Laravel deployment solutions available.
Python
OSTechNix ☛ Easily Count Characters And Words In Text Files Using Python
In this tutorial, we will discuss how to use a simple Python script to quickly get the character and word counts for any text file.
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.3 RC 3
With all known major regressions fixed, we are now publishing a third release candidate to confirm that 4.3 is ready to go stable.
