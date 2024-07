Tux Machines Sped Up a Bit

To some people, 3 seconds (or a longer period) feels like eternity

THE site Tux Machines saw some increased traffic levels lately and changes were made at the back end to make things a little faster. This may (or may not) be noticeable to site visitors. The front page takes about 2 seconds to fully load in Europe. Pertinent pages can take about a second. Near the server (UK) it should take even less than a second. █