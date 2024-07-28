Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Why We Need to Make Time for More Videos
Videos are neither out of style nor have fallen out of grace/fashion
Estimated or Educated Guess at Number of Desktops and Laptops With GNU/Linux: 112,500,000
What is 4.5% of 2.5 billion? It is about 112,500,000
New Record High for Android in Mozambique
Next week Microsoft will have to admit (but hide) that Windows revenue sank again, possibly at the rate of over 10% per year
Old Does Not Mean Bad and Older is Not Always Worse
The quality of the sound is still the same as it was 30 years ago
New
[Meme] Russia Having a Field Day Seeing How Microsoft Bricks Its own Computer Systems
Russia didn't even have to do a thing
GNU/Linux+ChromeOS in Africa: Reaching Record Levels for This Year and Soon 4% on Desktops/Laptops
So says statCounter this month
Links 27/07/2024: Russia's Central Bank Raises Key Interest Rate to 18%, Many More Journalists Laid Off
Links for the day
Gemini Links 27/07/2024: Donut Stop and Wayland Concerns
Links for the day
linuxsecurity.com Classified as 100% Slop (LLM Spam)
How long can they carry on like this?
Links 27/07/2024: Quicket Scooped up by Ticketmaster, Microsoft Uses Windows' Global Outage as Excuse to Loosen Antitrust Enforcement
Links for the day
European Governments Shift Towards Mandating Free Software in the Public Sector
Dutch government officials, however, let Microsoft moles decide on policy [...] Microsoft isn't about technology but about bribery
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 26, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, July 26, 2024
Our Static Site Generator Has Just Turned 2, It'll Turn 1 in Techrights in Two Months' Time
Our Static Site Generator (SSG), which is written from the ground up in Perl, had an anniversary this past week
Slashdot is Acting as a Spamming Service for Microsoft, Apparently in Service of Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (E.E.E.)
Renting out the "trusted brand" to Microsoft
Links 26/07/2024: Hamburgerization of Sushi and GNU/Linux Primer
Links for the day
