Republished Today: Why the US Declared War on Wikileaks
The world’s most powerful government vs. the internet’s most influential whistleblower site. Is America’s war on Wikileaks an attack on journalism and free speech?
[Video] Microsoft's Plan is Doomed: Expensive LLM 'Games', Clown Computing Losses, and Mass Layoffs Several Times Per Month
Microsoft is trying to sweep the bad news under some rug or wardrobe
ZDNet Kills the Linux RSS Feed (Syndication Redirected to Loads of Marketing Spam and Fake Articles)
Jack Wallen and SJVN have been screwed
Links 09/07/2024: Update on DMCA Case Regarding GitHub Copilot, "There Will be More Like Julian Assange"
Links for the day
[Video] Apple Still Unleashes Software Patent Menaces That Can Discourage Adoption of GNU/Linux
Apple's role in spreading patented formats deserves more frequent scrutiny
Links 09/07/2024: Against Slack, Adventures in Webmastery
Links for the day
[Meme] From Innocence to GNUisance in 41 Years
Always keep an eye on the goal
Faroe Islands: GNU/Linux Climbs to All-time High of 4%
It used to be at around 0%
"Empowering Diversity" at IBM/Red Hat Was Failed PR Stunt
They know it was a failure
Videos Still Important to Us
Will we be back to an average of a video per day? Knock on wood!
[Video] What the Freedom of Julian Assange Means to the Rest of Us Who Obtain Incriminating Information From Insiders (Sometimes Without Authorisation)
It's difficult to say anything negative about what happened
Microsoft's LLM Bubble Has Already Burst
Microsoft's gambit or crazy gamble on "Hey Hi" (AI) hype is running out of steam
Links 09/07/2024: Software Patents Challenged Again, Russia and North Korea Escalate
Links for the day
Gemini Links 09/07/2024: Asian Hornet, Boundaries, and Gopher
Links for the day
Canonical is a Microsoft/Wintel Company
Can Canonical ever recover from this relationship?
Microsoft Media Operative, Citing Leaked Document From Google: "Google’s Numbers Also Show Azure Had a Roughly $3 Billion Operating Loss"
Fiscal 2023 ended days ago
Why There Are Mass Layoffs in Azure, Thousands Have Been Fired Several Times So Far This Year (and Every Year Since 2020)
This is why they hop onto "HEY HI" (AI) hype
"No Institution or Project is Too Small to Evade Their Interference and Scrutiny"
"See what has become of the OSI and Ubuntu / Canonical etc."
Template for Ambitious 'Security' 'Journalists'
explain why the user downloading and installing a malicious program is the fault of Linux
A Leap for GNU/Linux in Barbados
2019 - July 2024
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 08, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, July 08, 2024
Thinking of the Next Phase of Wikileaks (and Beyond Wikileaks)
Wikileaks must become about Wikileaks again, i.e. new leaks, not about the Assange case
The Paper Tiger
Paper tigers don't last long
GNU/Linux Surge in Qatar
It's well over 4% is one counts Chromebooks too
Even Notepad Has Become a Microsoft Keylogger (Spying on Keystrokes)
To you those are "suggestions"
Windows Falls to an All-time Low Again (26%)
It'll soon fall to just a quarter of Web requests worldwide
