Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Baldur Bjarnason ☛ Basic, beautiful, and buildless
I’m a big fan of the static site builder Eleventy. I’ve found the ability to put together a small site or landing page with minimum effort and complexity to be extraordinarily useful.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ OBS Studio 30.2 Beta 1 adds Linux support to the native NVENC encoder, other Linux improvements
OBS Studio 30.2 Beta 1 is now available for testing for anyone interested in recording and livestreaming video, and there's some nice Linux improvements coming.
-
Djalel Oukid ☛ Beautify Your Terminal with Powerline! (Part II: Customization)
In the first part of this tutorial, we covered the installation and basic configuration of Powerline. While the default setup may suffice for many users, it can feel limiting for others, including myself. Therefore, in this second part, we will dive deeper into customizing Powerline to enhance your terminal experience and make it more visually appealing and enjoyable to use.