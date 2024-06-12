Programming: Raku, Python, KDE
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.24 Always Sommer
For the past five+ years, Arne Sommer has been publishing blog posts about the Raku Programming Language just about every week. Usually as part of the Weekly Challenge, but also more generally about Raku, such as a project about a Stateless Quiz System.
-
-
Python
-
Tomas Tomecek: Building and serving local python wheels
We need to rebuild a dependency tree of python wheels from scratch. Bootstrap, in other words. Let’s go!
-
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE
-
Week 2 recap - Aseprite's pixel perfect
Hi, it's week 2 and my last scheduled week for research. I spent this week looking over more of Krita's code base and pixel-perfect algorithm. There was a large focus on looking at examples of how pixel-perfect is achieved (specifically in Aseprite)....
-