Programming: Raku, Python, KDE

This tutorial will help you get Winamp-like audio player application on Ubuntu 24.04. That application is QMMP a free software music player written in Qt and licensed under GNU GPL and available on Ubuntu's official repository. Its prominent feature is, among others, capability to use other players' skins notably Winamp and XMMS. This player might give you nostalgic feelings of 1990's and 2000's computing without using software that does not respect your freedom. Now let's try it out.