Security Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Mandiant finds 165 Snowflake customers were targeted in hacking campaign
Mandiant today revealed that at least 165 organizations were targeted by a recent hacking campaign against Snowflake Inc. customers. The Surveillance Giant Google LLC unit, which provides breach response services, is working with the clown data platform provider to notify affected users.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Agency cybersecurity incidents grew by almost 10% last year
OMB's latest FISMA report to Congress shows an increase from more than 29,000 cybersecurity incidents in 2022 to 32,000 in 2023.
-
Security Week ☛ Critical PyTorch Vulnerability Can Lead to Sensitive Hey Hi (AI) Data Theft
A critical vulnerability in the PyTorch distributed RPC framework could be exploited for remote code execution.
-
Security Week ☛ New York Times Responds to Source Code Leak
The New York Times has issued a statement after someone leaked source code allegedly belonging to the news giant.
-
Security Week ☛ Nvidia Patches High-Severity GPU Driver Vulnerabilities
Nvidia patches multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in GPU display drivers and virtual GPU software.
-
CBC ☛ 2024-06-03 [Older] State-sponsored cyberattack on B.C. government may have hit 22 email boxes: public safety minister
-
Security Week ☛ Cisco Finds 15 Vulnerabilities in AutomationDirect PLCs
Cisco Talos researchers have found over a dozen vulnerabilities in AutomationDirect PLCs, including flaws that could be valuable to attackers.
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-06 [Older] CISA Releases Four Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-06 [Older] Emerson PACSystem and Fanuc
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-06 [Older] Emerson Ovation
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-06 [Older] Mitsubishi Electric CC-Link IE TSN Industrial Managed Switch
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-06 [Older] Johnson Controls Software House iStar Pro Door Controller
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-04 [Older] CISA Releases Four Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-04 [Older] Uniview NVR301-04S2-P4
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-03 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2024-06-03 [Older] Snowflake Recommends Customers Take Steps to Prevent Unauthorized Access