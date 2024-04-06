today's leftovers

Post-Open is a new paradigm designed to address the present problems of Open Source, which have become obvious to everyone. The goals are:

• Open Source will go on as it is today. Post-Open will never call itself Open Source, but you can dual-license Open Source and Post-Open and start getting paid. Users who join the paid license (to get the rights to exclusively Post-Open licensed software) also pay for dual-licensed Open Source.

• Preserve software freedom for individuals and small business, the folks we really should be helping, rather than the richest corporations in the world. Provide individuals and small business the right to use, redistribute, and modify, and to get paid for their modifications!; publish all source code. [...]