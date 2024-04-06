today's leftovers
-
Hackaday ☛ 3D Navigator For Blender
If you work with high-end CAD workstations, you may have encountered a SpaceMouse or similar devices. Sort of a mouse with an extra dimension, they aren’t cheap. So [meisterodin1981] decided to build a do-it-yourself version for use with Blender. You can check it out in the video below.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.14: Homelab Special Edition (and Discussing XZ Backdoor in Linux)
Intriguing story on how almost all GNU/Linux servers were about to be compromised.
-
Python/Programming With R
-
Adafruit ☛ Python for Microcontrollers
-
Rlang ☛ A Practical Guide to Merging Data Frames Based on Multiple Columns in R
As a data scientist or analyst, you often encounter situations where you need to combine data from multiple sources. One common task is merging data frames based on multiple columns. In this guide, we’ll walk through several step-by-step examples of how to accomplish this efficiently using R.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Post-Open ☛ Post-Open: What Comes After Open Source
Post-Open is a new paradigm designed to address the present problems of Open Source, which have become obvious to everyone. The goals are:
• Open Source will go on as it is today. Post-Open will never call itself Open Source, but you can dual-license Open Source and Post-Open and start getting paid. Users who join the paid license (to get the rights to exclusively Post-Open licensed software) also pay for dual-licensed Open Source.
• Preserve software freedom for individuals and small business, the folks we really should be helping, rather than the richest corporations in the world. Provide individuals and small business the right to use, redistribute, and modify, and to get paid for their modifications!; publish all source code. [...]
-
-
BSD
-
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD Zero to Desktop Speedrun Challenge
I decided to take part in the FreeBSD Zero to Desktop speedrun challenge – https://wiki.freebsd.org/Speedruns – described here. On my 13 years old ThinkPad W520 from 2011 I managed to do that in 4:23 total time. As previous leader used IceWM for the task – I have chosen Openbox as its also small.
-