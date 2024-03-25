12 Useful Free and Open Source PDF Manipulation Tools

There is a large range of PDF-related software available with many different applications available that can both output to and open files. Many open source software save documents to this format such as LibreOffice and GIMP.

The purpose of this Group Test is to highlight high quality small tools that are designed to manipulate PDF files. We are not considering PDF editors, PDF viewers, tools that add an OCR layer to PDF files here. This is because these categories are covered by other roundups.

We focus on 12 small open source tools. Here’s our rating of the software captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

