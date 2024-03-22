In the mid-1980s, a language was created to replace BASIC. Built to be a teaching language, easy for beginners, it included a powerful collection of 5 data types, declaration-free strong typing, no limitations besides how much ram you had, and nesting by indentation. Guido van Rossum worked on it for a few years! No, no, it's not Python, it's called ABC, and it came out of academia.

Rossum was inspired by ABC, but didn't like some of its parts. For example, it was monolithic, and so could not gain support for things like… files, UI, and networking. Do you know that Python, to this day, bundles a separate programming language? Indeed, Python includes tkinter, its de-facto GUI. This GUI is implemented by wrapping over Tk, a windowing toolkit. This toolkit is exclusively usable in the Tcl language, and therefore, to wrap around it, Python also bundles Tcl itself. Python from the start was built to be highly extensible via modules, no doubt because of this formative experience. Python is often seen as a "batteries included" language, precisely because of the many modules it bundles, and how useful they are. Put a pin on that for now.

This gives us a general idea as to what Python is to its creator. What do the users of Python look like, though?