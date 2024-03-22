Happy Third Birthday, to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation today came out of the “terrible twos” to celebrate it’s third birthday, which I guess means that the foundation behind one of the two community-focused drop-in replacements for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is now an official toddler — if I can be allowed to anthropomorphize a not-for-profit organization.
AlmaLinux, in case you don’t know, is a Linux distribution that, along with Rocky Linux, started life to fill the gap left behind when Red Hat announced that CentOS would no longer be released as a line-by-line downstream copy of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. CentOS was popular because anybody could use it for any purpose without having to pony up for a Red Hat support subscription.
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is the community owned and operated nonprofit organization that oversees its namesake disribution’s development and maintenance.