Happy Third Birthday, to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 22, 2024



The AlmaLinux OS Foundation today came out of the “terrible twos” to celebrate it’s third birthday, which I guess means that the foundation behind one of the two community-focused drop-in replacements for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is now an official toddler — if I can be allowed to anthropomorphize a not-for-profit organization.

AlmaLinux, in case you don’t know, is a Linux distribution that, along with Rocky Linux, started life to fill the gap left behind when Red Hat announced that CentOS would no longer be released as a line-by-line downstream copy of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. CentOS was popular because anybody could use it for any purpose without having to pony up for a Red Hat support subscription.

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is the community owned and operated nonprofit organization that oversees its namesake disribution’s development and maintenance.

