FOSS and IBM Leftovers

It’s been a busy few several months, but now that we have some breathing room, I wanted to take stock of what we have done over the last year or so.

This is a good thing for most people and companies to do of course, but being a scrappy, (questionably) young organisation, it’s doubly important for us to introspect. This allows us to both recognise our achievements and ensure that we are accomplishing what we have set out to do.

One thing that is clear to me is that we have been lagging in writing about some of the interesting things that we have had the opportunity to work on, so you can expect to see some more posts expanding on what you find below, as well as some of the newer work that we have begun.

(note: I write about our open source contributions below, but needless to say, none of it is possible without the collaboration, input, and reviews of members of the community)