Security Leftovers
Gray Dot Media Group ☛ New AcidRain Linux Malware Variant “AcidPour” Found Targeting Ukraine [Ed: This serves to distract from Ukraine suffering many data breach due to Microsoft]
AcidRain operated as a generic wiper, targeting common directories and device paths on embedded Linux distros. AcidPour, however, introduces new elements, referencing Unsorted Block Images (UBI) and virtual block devices associated with Logical Volume Manager (LVM), suggesting a potential expansion of targets beyond previous iterations.
The 2024 Breach Barometer reports a staggering 171 million patient records breached. And that’s just the ones we know about.
Each year, many news sites add up the number of reports on HHS’s public breach tool and then add up the number of records reported for those incidents. For 2023, that came to 725 reports and about 135 million records. Those numbers are disturbing, but not as disturbing as the numbers out today by Protenus.
“Lifelock” pleads guilty to hacking and fraud charges
Earlier today, Robert A. Purbeck of Idaho, aka “Lifelock” and “Studmaster,” pleaded guilty in an Atlanta federal courtroom to two counts of an 11-count indictment filed against him in 2021. The two counts charged violation of Title 18, United States Code/ Sections 1030(a)(2)(C)/ 1030(c)(2)(B)(i) and 1030(c)(2)(B)(iii) and Section 2, more commonly known as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).
DataBreaches summarized some background on Purbeck’s case earlier this month and has reported on him since 2017 when he first contacted this site about two of his hacks and extortion attempts involving entities in the medical sector. The indictment in the Northern District of Georgia was not for those two attacks, however, but it was his voluntary disclosures about those attacks and this site’s reporting on him that caught law enforcement’s attention. In 2019, they obtained and executed a search warrant at his home, and in 2021, he was indicted for three other attacks: the Family Medical Center in Georgia, Newnan City in Georgia, and what had previously been described as an orthodontist in Wellington, Florida.
Another plastic surgery group has fallen victim to a ransomware attack [Ed: This can easily be used for blackmail and it sounds like Windows, as it is AlphV]
The attack on LIPSG reported began as a collaborative effort between two groups — AlphV and a group now known to DataBreaches as Radar. AlphV was responsible for locking the files and Radar was responsible for exfiltrating data. The split was supposed to be 50/50, according to the representative for Radar, with AlphV reportedly doing the negotiating for the two teams, and someone alleged to be Dr. Glickman from LIPSG doing the negotiating for LIPSG.