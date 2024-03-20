Earlier today, Robert A. Purbeck of Idaho, aka “Lifelock” and “Studmaster,” pleaded guilty in an Atlanta federal courtroom to two counts of an 11-count indictment filed against him in 2021. The two counts charged violation of Title 18, United States Code/ Sections 1030(a)(2)(C)/ 1030(c)(2)(B)(i) and 1030(c)(2)(B)(iii) and Section 2, more commonly known as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).

DataBreaches summarized some background on Purbeck’s case earlier this month and has reported on him since 2017 when he first contacted this site about two of his hacks and extortion attempts involving entities in the medical sector. The indictment in the Northern District of Georgia was not for those two attacks, however, but it was his voluntary disclosures about those attacks and this site’s reporting on him that caught law enforcement’s attention. In 2019, they obtained and executed a search warrant at his home, and in 2021, he was indicted for three other attacks: the Family Medical Center in Georgia, Newnan City in Georgia, and what had previously been described as an orthodontist in Wellington, Florida.