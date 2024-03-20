Kernel: BPF, Linux 4.14, and CoreCtrl

The Government of Canada introduced Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, on 26 February 2024. As the name implies, the Bill seeks to address certain harms that people see online through various public platforms.

Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

KDE Plasma 6 was officially released on February 28th, 2024, and brings Wayland and Qt 6 support by default, a new Overview effect, initial HDR support, color blindness correction filters, a floating panel by default, a refreshed Breeze theme, reorganized Settings, 3D desktop Cube effect, much-improved search, and more.

Probably the coolest new change of the upcoming Firefox 125 release is the URL Paste Suggestion feature, which provides a convenient way for users to quickly access URLs that are copied to the system clipboard.

NVIDIA 550.67 is here to fix a bug that caused wgpu applications to hang on Linux systems running Wayland, a bug that could cause the Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris graphics driver to hang when running some VKD3D games, such as F1 2021, as well as a Xid error that occurred only on Linux systems when playing the Alan Wake 2 game with ray tracing enabled.

Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

Mozilla Firefox 124 looks like a small update that only updates the Caret Browsing mode to also work in the PDF viewer and adds support for the Screen Wake Lock API to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen when an application needs to keep running.

Coming more than three and a half months after 4MLinux 44.0, which was powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, the 4MLinux 45.0 release ships with a new long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS. The Linux 6.6.18 kernel is included by default in the ISO images, along with the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack.