Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

In this article, I aim to share personal insights gained over the past year, rather than presenting factual or technological certainties. It is important for readers to recognize that the perspectives I offer are shaped by my own experiences and reflections.

To provide some background: approximately one year ago, I transitioned from a career in software development to a role as a Solution Architect at Red Hat, with a continued focus on application development. At that time, I identified as a full-stack developer and a DevOps engineer. However, I soon came to understand that the concept of a "full-stack developer" is somewhat misleading; in reality, my strengths lay in back-end development, with a keen interest in front-end technologies. While I was capable of initiating projects using Angular or React, my approach to these setups would likely have been criticized by seasoned front-end developers.