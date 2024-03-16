Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Standardization and innovation: Enemies or partners in crime?
In this article, I aim to share personal insights gained over the past year, rather than presenting factual or technological certainties. It is important for readers to recognize that the perspectives I offer are shaped by my own experiences and reflections.
To provide some background: approximately one year ago, I transitioned from a career in software development to a role as a Solution Architect at Red Hat, with a continued focus on application development. At that time, I identified as a full-stack developer and a DevOps engineer. However, I soon came to understand that the concept of a "full-stack developer" is somewhat misleading; in reality, my strengths lay in back-end development, with a keen interest in front-end technologies. While I was capable of initiating projects using Angular or React, my approach to these setups would likely have been criticized by seasoned front-end developers.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to use Java container awareness in OpenShift 4
A brief foray into containerized Java, this article describes the usage and implications of container-aware Java application deployments, and how to use it to your advantage of fully containerized deployments. We also cover the risks of decoupling the heap (off-heap) from the container limits. Finally, we will explain Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform limit settings and specific container-aware troubleshooting tools.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS obtains FedRAMP “Ready” designation
But why are there two paths and two listings? There are two types of authorization granted as part of the FedRAMP certification process. Red Hat currently has an Agency authorization through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) but Red Hat is now adding to its authorizations by working with the JAB to obtain a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO). By going through the JAB process, Red Hat’s ATO with NOAA is still valid and customers are still able to fully use and deploy Red Hat product offerings, which include ROSA and the approved Red Hat Insights for RHEL service, with full confidence.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Why Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is an ideal choice for your VFX pipeline
A VFX production environment, at least during post production, is essentially always on. Even when artists and technicians aren’t at their workstations, their workstations have probably been brought in as an extra node in a cluster for rendering jobs of complex simulations and compositing. For hardware to meet this constant demand for work, it needs software stability.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 11, 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.17 and 8.3.4
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.4 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php83 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.17 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.