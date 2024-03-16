Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ The Fun in Functional Programming
What better opportunity to learn a new programming language than to program some bingo cards! I learnt a lot from this little project. It uses the packages grid and gridExtra to prepare and embellish the cards.
The function BingoCard draws the cards and is called from the function Bingo3. When Bingo3 is called it runs BingoCard the number of times necessary to create the requested number of sheets and stores the result as a pdf inside a folder defined at the beginning of the script.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Agencies still seek software bills of material, not bills of goods
Software bills of materials. The code ingredients in software. They’ve become the object of study as a way to discover cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Agency tech staffs find getting them is one thing. Making sense of them is something else. To help, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recently held an online event it called the SBOM-a-Rama. Joining the Federal Drive with Tom Temin with what you might want to know, CISA cyber innovation fellow and chief security advisor at Endor Labs, Chris Hughes.
-
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ Software - It's not what you think it is - Part 6
In the previous post we have discussed that software is invisible which deprives humans from an essential reasoning instrument. We have also looked at the malleability curse, the property of software that it can be bent and twisted in totally absurd and nonsensical ways while still working in some way.
In this post, we will summarize the findings from all previous posts of this series and discuss what it means for us and how we could improve the situation – with a focus on AI solutions in this post and the humans involved in the next and final post (link will follow).
-
Earthly ☛ The Montreal Problem: Why Programming Languages Need a Style Czar
Which subset of C++ or Kotlin are you using? Are you using project.toml or requirements.txt? Your language now has gradual typing with Type Annotations. Do you want to adopt those or not? Are you going to use multi-threading, Tokio, or Async-std for concurrency?
The more expressive the language, the harder this is. This is where Go shines. It’s not just about gofmt, but also its standard library and the consistent way of doing things. In Kotlin, you’re left wondering: exceptions or Result for errors? But with Go, you know the drill. Look for err. Sure, it’s wordy, but it’s predictable.
-
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ A noisy place
I can’t be the only person who is bothered by the artificial noise that has become part of the landscape, a (not so) small discomfort we endure for the progress.
Cities are noisy by nature. Music is only “felt” when it hurts the eardrums, which is creating a generation of deaf people. We have to speak louder and louder to be heard in increasingly noisy environments, a sonic escalation that does not result in winners or losers, only in repeated phrases in increasing volume.
Even occasional loud noises are harmful. In 2023, the New York Times used a professional sound meter to analyze everyday noises and what they cause to our organism. Planes, traffic, alarms, horns. It’s horrible.
-
Karl Seguin ☛ Zig: Use The Heap to Know A Value's Address
You'll often find yourself wanting to know the address of a newly created value which gets returned from a function. This can happen for a number of reasons, but the most common is creating bidirectional references. For example, if we create a pool of objects, we often want those objects to reference the pool. You might end up with something like: [...]
-
Martin Gunnarsson ☛ Eleventy excerpts
This site is built using Eleventy, and thanks to its use of the gray-matter npm package, Eleventy has a way of extracting excerpts from posts automatically. It requires manually setting the excerpt cutoff-point in the text, but you can freely choose what separator to use: [...]
-
Gregor Herrmann: teamwork in practice
teamwork, or: why I love the Debian Perl Group:
elbrus has introduced a (very untypical) package into the Debian Perl Group in 2022.
after changes of the default compiler options
(-Werror=implicit-function-declaration)in debian, it didn't build any more & received an RC bug.