What better opportunity to learn a new programming language than to program some bingo cards! I learnt a lot from this little project. It uses the packages grid and gridExtra to prepare and embellish the cards.

The function BingoCard draws the cards and is called from the function Bingo3. When Bingo3 is called it runs BingoCard the number of times necessary to create the requested number of sheets and stores the result as a pdf inside a folder defined at the beginning of the script.