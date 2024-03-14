Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

The Fedora Project switched to MariaDB as the default implementation of MySQL in Fedora 19 in 2013. Once a drop-in replacement for MySQL, MariaDB has diverged enough that this is no longer the case—and, despite concerns about Oracle and optimism that MariaDB would supplant MySQL, the reality is that MySQL and MariaDB seem to be here to stay. With that in mind, Fedora developer Michal Schorm proposed that the project revise the way MySQL and MariaDB are packaged in Fedora starting with Fedora 40.