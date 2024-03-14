Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Achieve more with less using Red Bait Developer Hub's self-service features
A client company’s Red Hat OpenShift team was facing a common issue: engineering teams had to allocate time to handle repetitive and manual tasks, such as addressing a high volume of service desk tickets. Many of these tickets stemmed from misconfigurations and unclear documentation, which not only consume valuable time and effort from the engineering team but also hinder the productivity and satisfaction of end-users.
Amazon Inc ☛ AWS ParallelCluster 3.9 with support for RHEL 9, Rocky Linux 9 and dynamic cluster capacity updates
AWS ParallelCluster 3.9 is now generally available. Key features of this release include support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (RHEL9), Rocky Linux 9 and the ability to resize a cluster's compute capacity without stopping it. Other important features in this release include:
LWN ☛ MySQL and MariaDB changes coming in Fedora 40
The Fedora Project switched to MariaDB as the default implementation of MySQL in Fedora 19 in 2013. Once a drop-in replacement for MySQL, MariaDB has diverged enough that this is no longer the case—and, despite concerns about Oracle and optimism that MariaDB would supplant MySQL, the reality is that MySQL and MariaDB seem to be here to stay. With that in mind, Fedora developer Michal Schorm proposed that the project revise the way MySQL and MariaDB are packaged in Fedora starting with Fedora 40.