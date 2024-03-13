Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Android is Now Close to Controlling Half of Internet/Web-Connected Devices, Based on This Survey
Android surges back up to ~45%
-
GNU/Linux at 4.26% Now, 5% by Springtime (as Measured by statCounter)?
we're assuming interest in the platform grows
New
-
Links 12/03/2024: More Strikes Ahead, Software Patents of IBM Debunked
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 12/03/2024: Binary Blinkers and Disappointment in Urbit
Links for the day
-
Richard Rothwell suicide: Coroner report
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 12/03/2024: Russia's Lost Momentum, Reddit is Offloaded to Gamblers
Links for the day
-
Prof Nils Melzer, Cybertorture & Debian Open Source vendettas
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
[Meme] Failure to Dismantle the Staff Union at the EPO
Moe and Barney meme
-
Union for Staff of the EPO Has New Headquarters in Rijswijk (NL)
De Bruyn Kopsstraat 15, 2288 EC Rijswijk
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, March 11, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, March 11, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):