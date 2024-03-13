statCounter Sees More GNU/Linux Than Windows in Albania

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 13, 2024,

updated Mar 13, 2024



At least this month

IT seems a little strange that this month we're seeing over a million hits per day (more than 1.2 million yesterday), but perhaps all the press coverage about the growth of GNU/Linux contributes to global interest (people searching the Web for information and looking up distro reviews).

One thing I've just noticed is that in Albania, which was an epicentre of controversial FOSS activity in recent years [1, 2], there seems to be more Net activity that self-identifies as GNU/Linux - to the point where the statCounter graph looks like this:

This is probably due to a lack of data, but let's see what happens later this year. Nearby in Greece GNU/Linux is a lot bigger than Apple. It is measured at 12% after steady monthly increases. █