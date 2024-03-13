Layoffs at IBM

IBM is back in the layoff headlines after reportedly slashing jobs in its marketing and communications divisions.

The news was initially reported today by CNBC, and doesn't include any mention of numbers. The layoffs were reportedly announced in a brief meeting with affected staffers today, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNBC.

IBM has made no secret of its plans to cut staff of late, as we noted in an exclusive story last month. Big Blue told us it was looking for employees to take a voluntary severance, primarily in its enterprise ops and support, Q2C, finance and operations divisions, the latter of which includes communications and marketing.