Layoffs at IBM
-
The Register UK ☛ IBM cuts staff in marketing, communications divisions • The Register
IBM is back in the layoff headlines after reportedly slashing jobs in its marketing and communications divisions.
The news was initially reported today by CNBC, and doesn't include any mention of numbers. The layoffs were reportedly announced in a brief meeting with affected staffers today, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNBC.
IBM has made no secret of its plans to cut staff of late, as we noted in an exclusive story last month. Big Blue told us it was looking for employees to take a voluntary severance, primarily in its enterprise ops and support, Q2C, finance and operations divisions, the latter of which includes communications and marketing.
-
Quartz ☛ IBM cuts jobs as it shifts focus to AI [Ed: "Hey hi" as the go-to excuse for commercial failures]
The tech company told staff it was cutting jobs in its marketing and communications division
-
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ AI is mostly a good excuse for layoffs
Last week, Amsterdam-based tech company Bird laid off 90 employees within the space of just seven minutes. By using AI, the remaining 80 percent of the workforce would still be able to get things done just as efficiently as before. Major layoffs have become commonplace within the tech industry over the past year. It raises the question of whether or not the situation at Bird is illustrative of Big Tech. Is AI primarily a way for companies to ‘slim down’ by laying off staff?