Windows TCO Stories
YLE ☛ 1,200 Vastaamo victims agree to compensation settlement
Kivimäki stands accused of almost 9,600 counts of aggravated invasion of privacy, more than 21,300 counts of attempted aggravated extortion and 20 counts of aggravated blackmail in the Vastaamo data breach case.
Wired ☛ Russian Hackers [sic] Stole [sic] Microsoft Source Code—and the Attack Isn’t Over
A ransomware attack targeting medical firm Change Healthcare has caused chaos at pharmacies around the US, delaying delivery of prescription drugs nationwide. Last week, a Bitcoin address connected to AlphV, the group behind the attack, received $22 million in cryptocurrency—suggesting Change Healthcare has likely paid the ransom. A spokesperson for the firm declined to answer whether it was behind the payment.
India Times ☛ Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Microsoft said Friday it's still trying to evict the elite Russian government hackers who broke into the email accounts of senior company executives in November and who it said have been trying to breach customer networks with stolen access data.