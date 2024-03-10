today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Some thoughts on usage data for your systems and services
Some day, you may be called on by decision makers (including yourself) to provide some sort of usage information for things you operate so that you can make decisions about them. I'm not talking about system metrics such as how much CPU is being used (although for some systems that may be part of higher level usage information, for example for our SLURM cluster); this is more on the level of how much things are being used, by who, and perhaps for what. In the very old days we might have called this 'accounting data' (and perhaps disdained collecting it unless we were forced to by things like chargeback policies).
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lighttpd on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd on Manjaro. Lighttpd is a secure, fast, and flexible web server designed for high-performance environments. It consumes very few resources compared to other servers and is particularly popular for speed-critical environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lighttpd on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd on openSUSE. Lighttpd, pronounced “lighty,” is an open-source web server optimized for speed-critical environments while remaining standards-compliant, secure, and flexible.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mesa Drivers on Debian 12. Mesa drivers are crucial for GNU/Linux users seeking to enhance their graphical performance, especially for gaming, graphical applications, and general system performance.
ID Root ☛ Wall Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux, the versatile and powerful open-source operating system, offers a plethora of commands that enable system administrators to efficiently manage and control their systems. Among these commands, the wall command stands out as a valuable tool for communication between system administrators and users in multi-user environments.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Use Curl Command in Linux: From Basics to Advanced
The curl command in GNU/Linux is a versatile tool for transferring data from or to a server without user interaction. This guide covers the basics of using curl, including syntax, options, and practical examples for downloading files, making API calls, and more, to enhance your command-line skills.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to use ifconfig command in Linux
The ifconfig command in GNU/Linux is a powerful tool for network interface configuration and management. This guide provides an in-depth look at ifconfig, including how to use it to set IP addresses, enable/disable interfaces, and troubleshoot network issues, complete with practical examples.
Own HowTo ☛ 7 most useful nano editor commands that you should know
If you are a new GNU/Linux user, and have never heard about nano, nano is a free and open source editor that allows you to create and edit text files on your GNU/Linux machine, directly from the terminal.