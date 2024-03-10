Some day, you may be called on by decision makers (including yourself) to provide some sort of usage information for things you operate so that you can make decisions about them. I'm not talking about system metrics such as how much CPU is being used (although for some systems that may be part of higher level usage information, for example for our SLURM cluster); this is more on the level of how much things are being used, by who, and perhaps for what. In the very old days we might have called this 'accounting data' (and perhaps disdained collecting it unless we were forced to by things like chargeback policies).