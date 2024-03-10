Devices: Raspberry Pi, Buzzwords ("IoT"), SimplyNUC, and SparkFun
Hackaday ☛ Create Virtual USB Sticks With A Raspberry Pi Zero
Playing back music files from USB sticks is a common feature these days, and is built-into the infotainment system in [Folkert van Heusden]’s Opel Astra. Unfortunately such USB playback features often come with a range of limitations on things like audio codecs, and in the case of [Folkert]’s car, a 1000 file limit. This had him looking at an alternative to lugging a lot of USB sticks around to avoid the horror of hearing the same songs within a week while commuting. The solution? Make a Raspberry Pi Zero into a virtual USB mass storage device using the Mass Storage Gadget (MSG) driver in the Linux kernel.
The Register UK ☛ The S in IoT stands for security
I was one of the first people to use an Internet of Things (IoT) device. It was Carnegie-Mellon’s Computer Science Department's Coke machine*. True, I didn't need to check on it since my school, West Virginia University, was 77 miles from CMU, but I thought it was really cool back in the 1970s that I could see what was what with the coke machine over the Internet. That was then. This is now. Today. I'm less than thrilled by the IoT.
[Old] Nokia ☛ Nokia Threat Intelligence Report finds malicious IoT botnet activity has sharply increased | Nokia
• Number of IoT devices (bots) engaged in botnet-driven DDoS attacks rose from around 200,000 a year ago to approximately 1 million devices
Linux Gizmos ☛ SimplyNUC Introduces Onyx Pro: Featuring 10GbE SFP+ Fiber and Dual 2.5GbE Ports
Simply NUC introduced a new addition to their Onyx series – the Onyx Pro, powered by the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” 13900H CPU. This advanced workstation seamlessly integrates Intel IRIS Xe graphics and offers additional customization with optional Nvidia T1000, Radeon Pro WX3200, and Intel Arc A40 graphics cards, catering to a wide range of professional needs.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Advanced Muscle Sensing with SparkFun’s MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield
SparkFun, in partnership with Advancer Technologies, has introduced the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield, a compact and versatile board designed to work seamlessly with the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor. Thanks to its compatibility with LiPo batteries, this product is suitable for a range of portable applications, from educational environments to projects like incorporating myoelectric elements into custom projects.