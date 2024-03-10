I was one of the first people to use an Internet of Things (IoT) device. It was Carnegie-Mellon’s Computer Science Department's Coke machine*. True, I didn't need to check on it since my school, West Virginia University, was 77 miles from CMU, but I thought it was really cool back in the 1970s that I could see what was what with the coke machine over the Internet. That was then. This is now. Today. I'm less than thrilled by the IoT.