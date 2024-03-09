today's leftovers
MaskRay ☛ A new relocation format for ELF
ELF's design emphasizes natural size and alignment guidelines for its control structures. This principle, outlined in Proceedings of the Summer 1990 USENIX Conference, ELF: An Object File to Mitigate Mischievous Misoneism, promotes ease of random access for structures like program headers, section headers, and symbols.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Simplifying software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu
Carmakers need to fundamentally transform their processes and organisational structures, focusing on software development and services. Collaboration between different departments, as well as external entities, will be key in delivering exceptional products and experiences to customers. This is what highly competitive brands should be aiming for.
