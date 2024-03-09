The LXQt Desktop Environment Is Now 100% Wayland-Ready

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 09, 2024



A few weeks ago, the LXQt devs published some details about the development state of the next major release, LXQt 2.0, stating that while many LXQt apps and components are already working perfectly on Wayland they plan to add some missing pieces to make the lightweight desktop environment 100% Wayland-ready.

Well, it didn’t take the LXQt devs long to achieve this milestone, and thanks to the developers of layer-shell-qt, LXQt’s file and desktop icon manager PCManFM-Qt received the missing piece to make LXQt completely ready for Wayland.

