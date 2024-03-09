Run Any App in Picture in Picture Mode in Ubuntu

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024



You’re probably already familiar with picture-in-picture mode (PiP) through your web browser. The likes of Mozilla Firefox and Chrome let you to “pop-out” video playing on web pages to view as a thumbnail-size window that floats over other apps, and resize and reposition the PiP window.

PiP in browsers only works for online video, which is useful if want to watch a video on YouTube or another supported site while you work in a different tab or app (I use the feature to follow along with online video tutorials, e.g., ‘how to do cool thing in Krita’, as I use the app).

Well, the new WTMB GNOME Shell extension does something, but outside the browser.

