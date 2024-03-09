Fancy running another OS on Raspberry Pi 5?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024



The Raspberry Pi 5 is a capable little desktop computer, and some alternative distros give you more choices than the default Pi OS.

Although we suspect that most Raspberry Pi owners probably simply run the default OS, there are capable alternatives out there and some of them bring advantages over the Pi's native distro. The Reg FOSS desk took a look at the latest version of the Pi OS last November, complete with its new Wayland-based desktop. It works, it's fast, and it's quite small, but although it's one of the most usable Wayland setups we've seen so far, it is nonetheless a very stripped-down and simplified desktop.

It would be remiss of us not to mention that Ubuntu supports the Pi well, and there's a version of 23.10 "Mantic" for the Pi 5. The GNOME desktop is quite heavy for this tiny computer, though. Sadly, the various Ubuntu remixes are not quite so current. Ubuntu MATE and Ubuntu Budgie both offer Pi variants, as does Fedora, but only for older Pi models such as the Pi 4 and 400.

Read on