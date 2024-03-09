6 quality of life features Windows can learn from Linux

If there’s one aspect of Windows that’s almost universally hated, it’s how much the OS nags you to install the updates. Sure, security patches and stability fixes are essential, but the way Windows shoves the updates down our throats is quite annoying. In addition to breaking some apps, Windows also forces you to suspend your workflow and restart the system once it downloads the updates, making the automatic Windows updates an inconvenience rather than a feature.

Linux, on the other hand, is much more lax about forcibly updating your system. With distributions that include LTS (Long Term Support) versions, you don’t have to worry about downloading huge (and unstable) feature updates. Instead, security updates are all that you need to deal with. Unlike their Windows counterparts, most Linux updates are pretty seamless and, best of all, don’t pester you to install them every ten minutes!

