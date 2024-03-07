Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Week ☛ BlackCat Ransomware Gang Suspected of Pulling Exit Scam
The Alphv/BlackCat gang on Monday announced that it’s shutting down the ransomware operation and that it has already found a buyer for the malware’s source code.
The announcement comes roughly three months after the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) survived a law enforcement takedown effort that forced the gang to move to new infrastructure.
The Register UK ☛ Uncle Sam intervenes in Change Healthcare ransomware fiasco
Change, a UnitedHealth Group-owned IT services firm, provides software to more than 70,000 American pharmacies and healthcare organizations so they can electronically process insurance claims and fill prescription orders.
Many of Change’s customers have reported disruptions and severe cash flow issues following the February 21 cyber attack.