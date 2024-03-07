Proprietary Malice, Microsoft Downtimes
The Register UK ☛ Copilot image generation a problem, says Microsoft engineer
Shane Jones, an AI engineering manager at the Windows giant, today shared letters he sent to Microsoft's board and FTC boss Lina Khan.
In the missives, Jones claims that while working as a red-team volunteer testing OpenAI's DALL-E 3, which Microsoft Copilot Designer uses to generate images from text, he found vulnerabilities that allowed him to bypass safety guardrails and generate a variety of objectionable images. Jones describes the problems as "systemic," but says neither Microsoft nor OpenAI will address them.
Simon Willison ☛ Prompt injection and jailbreaking are not the same thing
I keep seeing people use the term “prompt injection” when they’re actually talking about “jailbreaking”.
This mistake is so common now that I’m not sure it’s possible to correct course: language meaning (especially for recently coined terms) comes from how that language is used. I’m going to try anyway, because I think the distinction really matters.
The Verge ☛ LinkedIn was down
Both the apps and website went offline temporarily, while LinkedIn’s status page confirmed the issues with a message posted at 4:04PM ET saying, “Some members may be experiencing issues on LinkedIn. We’re actively working on this and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!” As of 5:05PM ET, the most recent message says, “This has now been resolved and we’re back up and running. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanks for your patience!”
Mike Haynes ☛ crashthearcade
I’ve been spending an uncomfortable amount of time on LinkedIn lately, which is to say more than 5 minutes, and I’ve noticed some things.
Cyble Inc ☛ US Educational Institutions Targeted In Alleged Data Breach
The full extent of the data breach is yet to be determined, leaving university administrators and cybersecurity experts on high alert.