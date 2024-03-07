Proprietary Malice, Microsoft Downtimes

Shane Jones, an AI engineering manager at the Windows giant, today shared letters he sent to Microsoft's board and FTC boss Lina Khan.

In the missives, Jones claims that while working as a red-team volunteer testing OpenAI's DALL-E 3, which Microsoft Copilot Designer uses to generate images from text, he found vulnerabilities that allowed him to bypass safety guardrails and generate a variety of objectionable images. Jones describes the problems as "systemic," but says neither Microsoft nor OpenAI will address them.