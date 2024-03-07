Games: EmuDeck, Direct3D, Proton, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ EmuDeck 2.2 adds a new Pegasus Frontend, better Linux support, new emulators
EmuDeck 2.2 has rolled out, for those of you that want easy installs and configurations of emulators across various different systems like Steam Deck, Desktop Linux PCs and more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for March 2024 has Nioh 2, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper
Ready for more games to fill up your PC or Steam Deck with? Humble Bundle revealed the latest monthly selection in the Humble Choice for March 2024.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Crusader Kings 3 adds plagues, a legitimacy system and male pattern baldness
Oh hey, some representation for me, I can be as bald as real life in Crusader Kings 3 now with the latest free update adding a bunch of new features. Oh there's also a big new DLC too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wine Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation library vkd3d v1.11 released
While Valve continue pushing forward for gamers with VKD3D-Proton, the Wine team continue building up their own separate Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation library with a new release out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor gets Steam Deck Verified after an update
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, one of the most popular recent Early Access releases that follows the trend set by Vampire Survivors has been marked Steam Deck Verified after a recent update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Albion Online is finally getting a server for Europe
Albion Online is one of the few MMOs with Linux support, and it's set to have a big change soon with the introduction of a server for Europe.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0 has another Beta release fixing DEATHLOOP and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Getting closer to the stable release of Proton 9, the compatibility layer that allows running Windows games on Steam Deck and Linux Desktop PCs with another Beta update.