Review: Warp terminal with AI

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 26, 2024



I tend to be a minimalist when it comes to the command line. I usually disable most features in terminals like Konsole and GNOME Terminal because I want a quick, clean, distraction-free experience. I've been using command lines for a long time, almost all of my life, so I generally don't want more assistance as much as I want the terminal to stay out of my way so I can work.

However, once I spent some time customizing Warp and disabling a few things (like sticky headers, ssh wrappers, and blinking cursors), I found I settled into using Warp quite comfortably. Partly because, with these items turned off, Warp offers a pleasantly distraction-free experience. A bigger bonus for me though was I felt like it was the first terminal in 20 years to improve my experience.

Mostly this improvement came in the form of output blocks. They make the output cleaner, better organized, and the pinned prompt means I always know where I am typing. In other words, this modern Warp terminal makes my environment more static, more predictable, and I value this.

While I personally usually don't need helpful hints and a chat bot to help me through troubleshooting commands anymore (25 years of Linux experience is finally paying off), I think for a lot of people, especially Linux newcomers, these features will help a great deal. Places like distro forums, Reddit, and Stack Overflow are filled with support questions from novice users asking how to perform basic tasks, troubleshoot scripts, and interpret errors. Warp can do this for the user and offer solutions all within the comfort of the terminal window. I think this will be very helpful, especially for less experienced users. I may use it from time to time too if I forget a specific command line flag rather than searching through a manual page.

