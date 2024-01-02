Security and Windows TCO
Tim Retout: Prevent DOM-XSS with Trusted Types — a smarter DevSecOps approach
It can be incredibly easy for a frontend developer to accidentally write a client-side cross-site-scripting (DOM-XSS) security issue, and yet these are hard for security teams to detect. Vulnerability scanners are slow, and suffer from false positives. Can smarter collaboration between development, operations and security teams provide a way to eliminate these problems altogether?
Windows TCO
TechRadar ☛ Microsoft disables one of its own software tools following multiple malware attacks [Ed: But Microsoft itrself makes malware, but officials treat that as acceptable]
Microsoft has disabled the ms-appinstaller protocol handler as default after it found new evidence of hackers using it to deploy malware.
Silicon Angle ☛ Ransomware attack targets court services in Victoria, AustraliaCourt Services Victoria, an independent body that runs court services in Victoria, Australia, has been struck by a ransomware attack, with court recordings allegedly stolen.
