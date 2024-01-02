FreeBSD has a new C compiler and nuisance comments

This is a bit Inside Baseball as my American friends would say, but it’s something that happened again that I’m posting about here, rather than responding to the person directly.

Over Christmas I received a long email from someone containing an itemised list of introductory questions about FreeBSD and macOS. It was cordial, though it rubbed me the wrong way for a few reasons:

Half the questions were easily answered from reading a sentence or two from Wikipedia, or doing a web search. I don’t like the blanket advice of read the fscking manual, because we all learn in different ways. But these were very rudimentary.