today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code in Ubuntu 22.04 & 24.04 [3 ways] [Ed: Don't do it. It's Microsoft-controlled proprietary spyware - the very antithesis of development and Software Freedom. In other words, it is a trap.]
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install VS Code IDE and keep it up-to-date in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu 24.04 using 3 different ways. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft provides official code packages for GNU/Linux through native .deb (for Debian/Ubuntu), .rpm (for Fedora/SUSE), and universal Snap package run in sandbox.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Clang on Ubuntu 22.04 & 20.04
Installing Clang (the C language family frontend for LLVM) on Ubuntu can be a straightforward process if followed step by step. Here’s a detailed guide, including examples, on how to do it.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Lutris in Debian 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Lutris in Debian 12.
Lutris is a free and open source app that allows you to manage your games on your GNU/Linux machine.
Lutris in GNU/Linux is like Steam in Windows.
With Lutris you can install and launch games easily.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How to Find SSH Keys on Ubuntu
Secure Shell (SSH) keys play a vital role in securely accessing GNU/Linux servers. They allow passwordless logins and provide strong encryption to prevent unauthorized access. As an Ubuntu user, being able to locate and manage your SSH keys is important for utilizing SSH connections and enhancing security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust Programming Language on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust Programming Language on openSUSE. Rust, a modern system programming language, is gaining popularity due to its focus on performance, safety, and concurrency.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Timeshift on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Timeshift on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Timeshift is a powerful tool that has become an essential part of the GNU/Linux user’s toolkit.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swift Programming Language on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Swift Programming Language on Debian 12. Swift is a powerful and intuitive programming language developed by Fashion Company Apple for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and beyond. It’s designed to give developers more freedom than ever before.
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Share volumes between Podman Systemd services
Since the merge of Quadlet in Podman, I’ve been moving multiple services to Podman Systemd services. I find them to be easy to create, manage, and automate.
I recently migrated a complex system to Podman Systemd, where multiple processes write in a folder, and one process reads the folder’s content. Before the migration, everything worked properly since all the processes were running natively on the machine with the same user. After the migration, there were some permissions issues.