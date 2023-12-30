Videos/Shows: Zorin OS 17 Pro and Hackaday Podcast
-
Tux Digital ☛ Zorin OS 17 Pro First LOOK: New Features, & More!
Dasgeek dives into Zorin OS 17 Pro, the ULTIMATE alternative! Performance boost, a stunning 3D Spatial Desktop, & a pro-grade creative suite are just a taste of what awaits. Is Zorin 17 the ultimate Dasgeek weapon? Watch our deep dive review to find out!
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 250: Trains, RC Planes, And EEPROMS In Flames
This week in the Podcast, Elliot Williams is off at Chaos Communication Congress, hearing tales of incredible reverse engineering that got locomotives back up and running, while Al Williams is thinking over what happened in 2023. There’s a lot of “how things work” in this show, from data buoys to sewing machines to the simulated aging of ICs.