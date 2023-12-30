today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Docker in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Docker in Ubuntu 22.04.
Docker allows you to self host multiple apps at the same time in your server, with no issues as all these apps are in isolated containers.
Net2 ☛ How To Install Adobe Reader on Ubuntu 22.04
The preferred file format for sharing documents among businesses and individuals is PDF. A document obtained from the internet will probably be in PDF format. This format offers several advantages compared to others, such as preserving graphical integrity, ensuring document security, and supporting various content types like text and images.
DT ☛ Converting BDF/PCF bitmap fonts to OTB bitmap fonts
Applications that use Pango (the software) cannot use good ol' X bitmap font formats anymore.
But they still can use the OTB format for bitmap fonts.
If your favorite old bitmap font is not available in this format, here's how to convert it.
DT ☛ TerminusV Variable Width Bitmap Font
Thanks go to Dimitar Zhekov for creating the original Terminus font, explaining what an Open Font License is and not minding me messing around with his work or having the original font name in its name.
[Old] Darren Burns ☛ Power Up Your Command Line IV
Here are 5 command line tools I've found recently which can speed up your workflow.
[Old] Darren Burns ☛ Power Up Your Command Line III
tig is simple and intuitive to use, and has different views for things like your stash, staging area (which it lets you quickly alter), logs, and so on.
[Old] Darren Burns ☛ Power Up Your Command Line II
Pipe the output of any command into peco (GitHub), and you’ll be able to interactively filter it to find the information you need. Think of it like an interactive form of grep, where the real-time updating of results as you type allows for a more exploratory search process.
[Old] Darren Burns ☛ Power Up Your Command Line
After a short learning period, z will allow you to jump to a directory from anywhere, using only a substring of the target directory name. The directory that z will take you to is determined by the string argument you gave it, how frequently you visit the directory, and how recently you visited the directory. They call it "frecency".
dwaves.de ☛ grub not auto detecting windows dual boot partition setup installation anymore – for security reasons
TecAdmin ☛ Redirecting the Output of wget to /dev/null in Cron
Managing output in cron jobs, especially when using utilities like wget, is crucial for system administration. This article explores the techniques and best practices for redirecting wget output in cron, focusing on the use of /dev/null and additional options like --output-document and --output-file.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Setup Bind (DNS Server) on Debian 12
In this blog post, you will learn how to setup Bind (DNS Server) on Debian 12 step-by-step. BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is a feature-rich, open-source DNS software extensively utilized on Unix/Linux systems because of its optimum performance and stability.
Linux.org ☛ DCA 11 - Docker Stack DeploymentIn this article, we will cover the ability to use a text file, which is a YAML file, to build and load containers. We will also set up multiple containers and cause them to be load-balanced, all from a YAML file.
There are a few extra steps to get some necessary files installed, but it's not too hard to do.
Red Hat ☛ Autoscaling Kafka workloads with custom metrics autoscaler
Autoscaling plays an important role in cloud-native applications, ensuring both efficiency and reliability. It automatically adapts resource allocation in response to current demands, scaling up during peak periods to maintain stable performance and scaling back in quieter times to reduce costs. This flexibility is especially useful for handling unpredictable traffic, ensuring applications stay responsive without using more resources than necessary. Essentially, autoscaling helps manage cloud applications effectively and cost-efficiently.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Redis on AlmaLinux 9 and 8
This guide will cover how to install Redis on AlmaLinux 9 and 8, utilizing the command line terminal. We’ll explore two methods: using AlmaLinux’s default RPM and Redis from Remi’s RPM Repository for the latest version, accommodating multiple active or security support versions.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable BBR on AlmaLinux 9 and 8
This guide will cover How to Enable BBR on AlmaLinux 9 and 8 utilizing the command line terminal with a couple of quick commands that will edit your sysctl.conf file. BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time), a network congestion control algorithm developed by Google, offers significant improvements in internet traffic handling.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OBS Studio on Manjaro. Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) Studio is a powerful, open-source software for video recording and live streaming. With its robust set of features, OBS Studio is a favorite among content creators, gamers, and professionals who need to capture and broadcast video content.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on openSUSE. Network Mapper, more commonly known as Nmap, is a powerful tool used for network discovery and security auditing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install IntelliJ IDEA on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install IntelliJ IDEA on openSUSE. IntelliJ IDEA is a robust Integrated Development Environment (IDE) designed by JetBrains for enhancing the productivity of developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on openSUSE. In the dynamic world of software development and deployment, Docker has emerged as a game-changer. This powerful platform, which automates the deployment, scaling, and management of applications within containers, has revolutionized the way developers handle application processes.
ID Root ☛ How to Find the Username in Linux
In the vast world of Linux, understanding the nuances of system administration is crucial. One such fundamental aspect is knowing the current username. This knowledge can be pivotal in managing permissions, executing commands, and troubleshooting issues.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kodi on openSUSE. Kodi, formerly known as XBMC, is a renowned open-source media player that has revolutionized the way we consume digital media.
ID Root ☛ YEARWEEK() Function in MySQL
MySQL, a powerful and widely used open-source relational database management system, offers a plethora of functions to manipulate and manage data. One such function is the YEARWEEK() function. This function is a handy tool for extracting the year and week numbers from a given date, providing valuable insights for data analysis and manipulation.
