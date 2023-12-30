BSD: Continuous Integration and Workflow Improvement in FreeBSD and OpenBSD Wireguard VPN Gateway
FreeBSD ☛ Continuous Integration and Workflow Improvement
As part of our continued support of the FreeBSD Project, we have a full-time staff member dedicated to improving the Project’s continuous integration system and the test infrastructure. In 2023, we added more testing jobs for ARM64 architectures like testing with Kernel Address Sanitizer and building test for non-standard compilers like GCC 12 and 13.
Dante Catalfamo ☛ Creating an OpenBSD Wireguard VPN Gateway
A couple of years ago I published a blog post about creating an OpenBSD VPN gateway using OpenVPN.
I've recently switched from an OpenVPN-based VPN provider to one that uses Wireguard. As a result I've had to redo my VPN gateway.
I'll only be highlighting the things I've changed since the last setup in this post, so please refer to the previous post for more details.
One advantage this iteration has over the previous one is that it no longer requires third party software to be installed on the OpenBSD router.