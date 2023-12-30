BSD: Continuous Integration and Workflow Improvement in FreeBSD and OpenBSD Wireguard VPN Gateway

A couple of years ago I published a blog post about creating an OpenBSD VPN gateway using OpenVPN.

I've recently switched from an OpenVPN-based VPN provider to one that uses Wireguard. As a result I've had to redo my VPN gateway.

I'll only be highlighting the things I've changed since the last setup in this post, so please refer to the previous post for more details.

One advantage this iteration has over the previous one is that it no longer requires third party software to be installed on the OpenBSD router.