Programming Leftovers
TechTarget ☛ Server-side Wasm to-do list lengthens for 2024
Server-side WebAssembly hype peaked in late 2022, but a year later, its path to general availability for key features remains long and cloud portability alternatives are emerging.
Daniel Xu ☛ Innovative –help messages
Fortunately, I woke up with an idea to innovate on a crusty old staple of CLI applications: the help message. Most boring CLI applications would do something like this: [...]
Python
Idiomdrottning ☛ Turning setup.py into .debs with FPM
Used to be that whenever I saw a Python code repository of an app I wanted to hack on and install I’d get a pit of fear in my stomach.😰 It’s so difficult to install with all the pips and venvs and what not.
But fpm to the rescue! At least if there’s a setup.py in the repo.
James Bennett ☛ Know your Python container types
There are a lot of container types available in the Python standard library, and it can be confusing sometimes to keep track of them all. So since it’s Christmas Eve and time to wrap any last-minute gifts, I’d like to wrap up this “Advent calendar” series with a guide to the most common types of data containers and what kinds of things you might want to wrap in them.
