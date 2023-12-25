Microsoft and Apple Leftovers
US News And World Report ☛ 2023-12-21 [Older] Microsoft Ending Support for Windows 10 Could Send 240 Million PCs to Landfills - Report
India Times ☛ Microsoft ending Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste: report
Canalys estimates that in the nearly two-year period until Microsoft's official end-of-support date for Windows 10, which is October 14, 2025, roughly a fifth of devices will become e-waste due to incompatibility with the Windows 11 OS.
International Business Times ☛ 2023-12-21 [Older] OpenAI Redefines Relationship With Microsoft On Updated Website [Ed: Microsoft proxy trying to hide that it is a Microsoft proxy]
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-21 [Older] Microsoft is nixing its Windows mixed reality platform
Gizmodo ☛ 2023-12-22 [Older] What to Know About the Google Play Store Ruling, the Apple Watch Ban, and More
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-21 [Older] Beeper says it's done playing cat and mouse with Apple over its iMessage for Android app
Gizmodo ☛ 2023-12-18 [Older] Bipartisan Lawmakers Want to Know Why the Hell Apple Is Blocking Beeper Mini
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-18 [Older] US lawmakers call for DOJ probe into Apple's blocking of Beeper's iMessage app
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-16 [Older] Apple is testing a feature to help App Store developers undercut competitors’ subscription prices
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-16 [Older] Apple is testing App Store discount packages so developers can pull users into more subscriptions
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-16 [Older] Apple, Visa and Mastercard sued in proposed class action antitrust case over Apple Pay card fees
MacRumors ☛ 2023-12-22 [Older] Apple’s Infinite Loop Company Store Is Closing Next Month
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-20 [Older] Apple Pay, Apple Card and Wallet were down for some users this morning
Gizmodo ☛ 2023-12-20 [Older] Here's How to Get a Piece of the $25 Million Apple Family Sharing Settlement
Engadget ☛ 2023-12-15 [Older] Apple is settling a class action lawsuit over Family Sharing for $25 million