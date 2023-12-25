Web Browsers/Web Sites Leftovers

It also doesn’t make sense to strive for a Fedi where every server mirrors every post. It’s just that architecturally, email was a much more scalable model: each server had their accounts and each topic list sent only to the relevant accounts. IRC works similarly, as does XMPP.

Fedi even has the potential to be even an even more scalable implementation of this model than email since on email, list email was typically still duplicated for every user in the spool (you can’t rdfind them since the headers are not identical) but on Fedi, the back end is relational so there only has to be one entry per post. I know, I know, penny-wise department, but still.