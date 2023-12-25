Web Browsers/Web Sites Leftovers
Idiomdrottning ☛ Four things Fedi could become
It also doesn’t make sense to strive for a Fedi where every server mirrors every post. It’s just that architecturally, email was a much more scalable model: each server had their accounts and each topic list sent only to the relevant accounts. IRC works similarly, as does XMPP.
Fedi even has the potential to be even an even more scalable implementation of this model than email since on email, list email was typically still duplicated for every user in the spool (you can’t rdfind them since the headers are not identical) but on Fedi, the back end is relational so there only has to be one entry per post. I know, I know, penny-wise department, but still.
Chromium/Fedora
Roger Comply ☛ Fedora 39 breaks Chromium-based browsers after a Mesa update
I temporarily return to Fedora and am welcomed back by more breakage. The first thing I did after updating and restarting my Fedora laptop was to fire up the Cider app to connect to Apple Music. It immediately croaked with its dying words being Skia shader compilation error. That felt eerily familiar, as I remember facing the same problem on Fedora a few months back.
Mozilla
HowTo Geek ☛ YouTube Bug Causing Downgraded Video Quality for Some Firefox Users
A forgotten bug fix appears to be to blame.
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ Organising email by source into six folders
2023 was the year I changed up how I organise email, so I thought it might be fun to do a bit of a nerdy discussion on how it went.
For some context, I’ve been carrying the same Netscape, then Mozilla, then Thunderbird profile since I was in primary school in the late 1990s. It went from a Pacific Internet Singapore address, to a Hotmail, to a Gmail, then my current domain. I’m sure many of you have email far older than this, but it’s still oddly fun going back to what I sent as a kid.
