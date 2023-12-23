today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ How to Set Up a Web-Based SSH: A Step-By-Step Guide
Here's how to set up web-based SSH with Docker. Our article breaks down the steps to easily turn your browser into a terminal console.
Own HowTo ☛ How to set date and time on Linux Mint [GUI Method]
If you have installed Linux Mint on your machine, and you did not choose the right timezone for your machine, you may be seeing the wrong time on your Desktop, but don't worry about it because it can be fixed easily.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Install Git on Debian 12 Step-by-Step
In this guide, we will show you how to install Git on Debian 12 step-by-step.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Nextcloud AIO on Ubuntu 22.04
Nextcloud AIO stands for Nextcloud All in One. It is a docker-based installer that makes deploying Nextcloud a breeze.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Nextcloud on Debian 12
This tutorial will show you how to install Nextcloud on a Debian 12 server. You will install Nextcloud with Apache2 web server, MariaDB server, and PHP 8.2. Furthermore, you will also secure your installation with UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) and SSL/TLS certificates from Letsencrypt.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on AlmaLinux 9, 8
This guide will demonstrate how to install Node.js on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 using the command-line terminal, offering three distinct methods to cater to various user or developer needs: AlmaLinux Appstream (Default), NodeSource RPM, or Node Version Manager (NVM). Node.js, a powerful JavaScript runtime, is built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9, 8
This guide will demonstrate how to install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 using the Remi RPM repository, whether you’re aiming for a fresh installation or upgrading to the latest version of PHP. PHP 8.1, a significant update in the PHP series, was officially released in November 2021.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Joplin on Debian 12, 11 or 10
This guide will demonstrate how to install Joplin on Debian versions 12, 11, and 10 using two methods through the command-line terminal: By downloading Joplin’s official installation script, or by using the Flatpak package manager with the Flathub repository enabled.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nmap on AlmaLinux 9, 8
This guide will demonstrate how to install Nmap on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 using two methods through the command-line terminal: utilizing AlmaLinux’s default appstream or by downloading, compiling, and then installing the Nmap source binary on AlmaLinux. Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is a versatile tool for network discovery and security auditing.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HandBrake on Manjaro. HandBrake is a powerful, open-source software tool that has gained popularity for its ability to convert video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gogs on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gogs on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Gogs, short for Go Git Service, is a lightweight, self-hosted Git service that mirrors many of the functionalities of platforms like Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and GitLab.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Krita on AlmaLinux 9. Krita is a powerful, free, and open-source painting and drawing application that caters to artists, illustrators, and designers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Xtreme Download Manager on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xtreme Download Manager on Fedora 39. Xtreme Download Manager, often abbreviated as XDM, is a versatile download manager that operates across multiple platforms, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. It seamlessly integrates with all major web browsers, enabling direct downloads from the browser to XDM.
