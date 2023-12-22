Devices and Hardware: OPNsense, Purism, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, SparkFun, and More

I recently created some “bed sensors” for my smart home that detect if one of us, or both of us, is in bed. I use a couple of pressure mats that detect when weight is applied to them, and stuck then under our mattress at around hip level and these tell my Home Assistant home automation platform if someone is lying on top of that part of the bed.

I originally thought that these would be more of a gimmick, than actually useful, but this turned out to be totally wrong! These now form an integral part of my smart home and I use them to not only trigger certain automations, but also prevent other automations from running if someone is in bed. For example, I don’t want the ceiling lights coming on in the bedroom if someone is in bed having a sleep!

This article shows you two ways I went about making one of these bed sensors. If you want to see the full end to end build process, check out my video about it!