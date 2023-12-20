Security Leftovers
8220 Hacker Group Attacking Windows & Linux Web Servers [Ed: This was patched several years ago.]
The 8220 hacker group, which was first identified in 2017 by Cisco Talos, is exploiting both Windows and Linux web servers with crypto-jacking malware. One of their recent activities involved the exploitation of Oracle WebLogic vulnerability (CVE-2017-3506) and Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228).
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (webkit2gtk), Fedora (rdiff-backup and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), Mageia (cjose and ghostscript), Oracle (avahi), Red Hat (postgresql:10), and SUSE (avahi, freerdp, libsass, and ncurses).
Comcast says hackers stole data of close to 36 million Xfinity customers
Comcast has confirmed that hackers exploiting a critical-rated security vulnerability accessed the sensitive information of almost 36 million Xfinity customers.
Big news from DOJ: Justice Department Disrupts Prolific ALPHV/Blackcat Ransomware Variant
FBI Offers Decryption Tool to Over 500 Victims Around the World, Additional Victims Encouraged to Come Forward
The Justice Department announced today a disruption campaign against the Blackcat ransomware group — also known as ALPHV or Noberus — that has targeted the computer networks of more than 1,000 victims and caused harm around the world since its inception, including networks that support U.S. critical infrastructure.
AlphV reacts to law enforcement action by allowing affiliates to attack hospitals, critical infrastructure
As you all know, the FBI got the keys to our blog, now we’ll tell you how it was.
First, how it all happened, after examining their documents, we understand that they gained access to one of the DC, because all the other DC were untouched, it turns out that they somehow hacked one of our hosters, maybe even he himself helped them.
The maximum that they have is the keys for the last month and a half, it’s about 400 companies, but now more than 3,000 companies will never receive their keys because of them.
Four Held in ICMR Data Leak Case ISHAAN NEGI
It has emerged that the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) data bank contained over 81 crore Indians’ personal information, a startling discovery that shocked the whole country. The breach, which was uncovered by central intelligence agencies two months ago, presents grave questions regarding the protection of private data and the possible fallout for anyone who may be impacted.